What's the best Christmas number 1 of all time?

As our UK users will know, the Christmas number 1 slot in the official singles chart is much coveted, with all kinds of musical heavyweights, charities and novelty acts having made a bid for it over the years.

Which, though, is the best Christmas number 1 of all time? We asked for your nominations from this Wikipedia list, and we've collated your suggestions (along with our own picks) into the poll you'll find below. Now all you have to do is vote for favourite.

Not all of the songs are festive, but all had the honour of chopping the charts at Christmas. Which, though, is the ultimate number 1?