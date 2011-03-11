Watch REM's new album Collapse Into Now in videos

REM might not be touring their latest and fifteenth studio album, Collapse Into Now, but they have commissioned short films to accompany each of its 13 tracks.
Released on a seemingly sporadic basis, we'll update this page whenever a new video surfaces. The bar, however, might have already peaked with Überlin's video shot by Nowhere Boy director Sam Taylor-Wood and starring Aaron Johnson (who played John Lennon in Nowhere Boy). Modern dance meets freerunning...
Überlin Director: Sam Taylor Wood
Mine Smell Like honey Director: Dominic DeJoseph
Oh My Heart Director: Jem Cohen
It Happened Today
Walk It back Director: Sophie Calle
Watch via Dazed Digital
Alligator Aviator Autopilot Antimatter (featuring Peaches) Director: Lance Bangs
Watch via Pitchfork TV