Watch REM's new album Collapse Into Now in videos

REM might not be touring their latest and fifteenth studio album, Collapse Into Now, but they have commissioned short films to accompany each of its 13 tracks.

Released on a seemingly sporadic basis, we'll update this page whenever a new video surfaces. The bar, however, might have already peaked with Überlin's video shot by Nowhere Boy director Sam Taylor-Wood and starring Aaron Johnson (who played John Lennon in Nowhere Boy). Modern dance meets freerunning...

Überlin Director: Sam Taylor Wood

Mine Smell Like honey Director: Dominic DeJoseph

Oh My Heart Director: Jem Cohen

It Happened Today

Walk It back Director: Sophie Calle

Watch via Dazed Digital

Alligator Aviator Autopilot Antimatter (featuring Peaches) Director: Lance Bangs

Watch via Pitchfork TV