Watch David Gilmour perform Purple Rain in honour of Prince

Tributes to the late, great Prince are rapidly mounting up, but David Gilmour's has been among the most understated and brilliant, as he mashed up Pink Floyd classic Comfortably Numb with Purple Rain during a monster guitar solo at the Royal Albert Hall.

Gilmour used the medley to close his set for the Teenage Cancer Trust benefit on Sunday night, bathing the stage in purple light as he did so.

It's worth noting that this isn't the first time Gilmour has performed the track, as this 1992 footage of the guitarist backing Welsh crooner Tom Jones - resplendent in a purple suit - shows.