Watch All Hail The Yeti play through Before The Flames on guitar, bass and drums

Now, we've seen our fair share of playthroughs on MusicRadar, but rarely do we see the same song played individually by three instruments - but that's only what US southern metallers All Hail The Yeti have gone and done for new single Before The Flames, performing the track on guitar, bass and drums.

Taken from new album Screams From A Black Wilderness, which sees its physical release on 13 May in the UK (although it's available now digitally), Before The Flames is a marathon riff workout for guitarist Alan Stokes, bassist Nick Diltz and drummer Ryan 'Junior' Kittlitz.

As well as burning their way through the track, the band also discuss the gear and recording process behind the new album in the videos.

If you fancy a look at the full Before The Flames video, you can watch below. Intriguingly, it acts as a prequel to the song After The Great Fire, from the band's self-titled debut. Confused? Dive in, and all will make sense.