Washburn Guitars debuts new models and colours in popular HB Hollow Body series

Fans of affordable hollowbody and semi-hollow electric guitars should check out new additions to the Washburn Guitars range. Here's the official press release in full:

"Washburn Guitars are pleased to announce new additions to the popular HB Hollow Body Series with the introduction of HB17 and HB36 models, plus new finish options for the best-selling HB35.

HB17

"Featuring a modern look highlighted by a florentine cutaway, the HB17 offers a fresh take on the hollowbody guitar with the same great sound that is synonymous with Washburn. The HB17 is made with a mahogany top, back, sides and neck with a rosewood fingerboard.

"The body is finished in matte black and features all black hardware including Grover 18:1 tuners. The HB17 features active humbucker pickups, giving players a wide range of modern sounds, while maintaining the feel of a classic hollowbody.

"The HB17 debuted at NAMM 2012 and will ship in Q2 2012 with an expected UK RRP of £379 inc VAT."

HB36

"The new HB36 hollowbody guitar is an instrument packed with modern features, yet aged and coupled with distressed hardware to give musicians the feeling of playing a guitar that is broken in and well played.

"The HB36 has flame maple back and sides, a spruce top, and features a hard maple neck with an ebony fingerboard and a stoptail bridge. The HB36 also features distressed dual humbucking pickups. The model also debuted at NAMM 2012 and will ship in the UK in March priced at UK RRP of £499 inc VAT."

HB35

"Washburn have also announced that the HB35 will now be available in white, black, and tobacco sunburst, along with the current options of natural and wine red. These colours are paired with gold-plated hardware and black pickguards.

"The HB35 features a maple body, 24.75-inch maple neck with a rosewood fingerboard, and flame maple top. This semi-hollow body guitar comes with a Washburn 621 neck pickup & 623 bridge pickup and a three-way toggle switch. The HB35 retails at £399 RRP inc VAT."

For more information, visit Washburn's UK/ROI distributor Sound Technology Ltd.