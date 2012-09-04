Image 1 of 5 There are four models in total: the guitar-focussed StompLab IG and IIG (black) and the IB and IIB (red) for bassists. Vox unveils StompLab multi-fx models

Image 2 of 5 Vox StompLab IIG

Image 3 of 5 Vox StompLab IG

Image 4 of 5 Vox StompLab IIB

Image 5 of 5 Vox StompLab IB



UK amp firm Vox has announced four new StompLab multi-fx units aimed squarely at beginner and intermediate players, but built to last.

The StompLab IG contains 103 modelling effects, all based around the company's popular Vox VT+ amp models and ToneLab effects units, and allows for up the simultaneous use of up to eight at a time. The StompLab IIG adds an expression pedal, which can be used to control volume, wah, or assigned other effects parameters.

Read more: Vox AC30S1 Combo

It's a similar case with the bass models, which offer 60 modelling effects in the StompLab IB and 61 in the expression-pedal-equipped IIB. Like their guitar counterparts, the IB and IIB can each save up to 20 user presets.

Vox is also promising a novice-friendly interface and a high-quality, compact build (that metal chassis certainly looks solid), so providing it gets the price point right, the entry-level multi-fx market looks likely to have a serious new contender.

The StompLab IG, IIG, IB and IIB are all set to arrive this December. Check out the first pictures in the gallery above and read the full press release below.

PRESS RELEASE: The new StompLab series - shattering expectations for compact multi-effect units

Highlights

A total of 100 preset programs are categorized into styles such as rock, blues, metal, and pop

Easy to use interface; even novice users can instantly access the sounds they want!

StompLab IG provides 103 types of modeling effects, StompLab IIG provides 104 types, StompLab IB provides 60 types, and StompLab IIB provides 61 types

Each effect model boasts a sound engine that has been distilled from the worldwide best-selling VT+ series of modeling amps as well as the ToneLab series of multi-effect units.

Edit and save 20 of your own user programs

Up to 8 effect models can be used simultaneously

Sophisticated appearance that was unimaginable for older effect units.

The StompLab IIG and IIB provide an expression pedal that lets you control a variety of effect parameters including wah and volume

Two-way power; works on batteries or on the AC adapter (separately sold)

Built-in auto chromatic tuner with bypass and mute functions

The StompLab series of effect pedals are impressive new contenders that pack powerful sounds into compact and sophisticated looking metal bodies. Sound variations are categorized by style, such as rock, blues, and ballad, making it easy for even novice users to recall the desired sound. In addition to the StompLab IG's dedicated guitar modeling and the StompLab IB dedicated bass modeling, the lineup also includes the StompLab IIG and IIB which provide an expression pedal. With high-quality looks, plus its high quality sound, the StompLab series will be a great companion for the guitarist or bassist for years to come.

First check out the sounds!



Multi-effects units contain an incredibly diverse array of sounds that range from distorted to clean, and the sheer number of these sounds can be staggering. Although having a large number of sounds is a great advantage, it can also overwhelm the novice user, causing difficulty or confusion. The StompLab series is designed to be easily usable, even by novice players. Since each program is named with a musical style, such as rock, blues, or metal. You'll be able to find the perfect sound without being concerned with specific effect names. The musical styles are categorized into ten types, and cover everything from straight-ahead traditional styles to quirky, unusual sounds. There are ten variations for each category, so you're sure to find sounds you like.

Create your own original sounds!

Simply playing the preset sounds is a lot of fun, but you'll definitely want to create some of your own original sounds as well. The StompLab IG contains 103 types of modeling effects, the StompLab IIG has 104, the StompLab IB has 60, and the StompLab IIB has 61. These effects are categorized as pedal, amp, drive, cabinet, modulation, delay, and reverb effects. When noise reduction is included, you can use up to 8 of them simultaneously. Each effect type provides multiple parameters that you can deeply edit to create your perfect sound. Since the sound engine is equivalent to those featured on the worldwide best-selling VT+ series of modeling amps and the ToneLab series of multi-effect units, you need no further guarantee of quality. Sounds you create can be saved as 20 user programs.

It looks great!

The StompLab series was designed with great care, not only for its sounds, but also for its superb aesthetic. You'll never get tired of the cool metallic exterior. The pedal design is reminiscent of the vintage VOX wah pedals, which is sure to boost inspiration. One of the attractions of the StompLab series is the high-quality appearance, which is unheard of among other compact multi-effect units. It sounds excellent, it looks great and it's compact enough to fit into a gig bag, so you can take it along with you anywhere your music takes you, quickly and easily.

Use the expression pedal for realtime control!

The StompLab IIG and IIB are equipped with an expression pedal that can be used to control wah and volume, and also the parameters of each effect. You'll be free to create unique original sounds that you've never heard before.

Packed with convenient functions including a tuner!

The StompLab series has a built-in chromatic tuner, so you won't need to provide one separately. The three-LED indicator makes tuning easy. For convenience on stage, there's a mute function that lets you tune without being heard by others. Headphones can also be connected, so you'll be able to play at home late into the night without disturbing anyone. Battery operation makes these units easily portable, letting you enjoy serious sound from your guitar or bass wherever you go.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Vox



Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter