Vox is giving away free gear this autumn

Some of the free gear on offer.

PRESS RELEASE: Keep rocking this autumn with Vox. Essential FREE gear with selected VOX purchases!

Once you have bought your new Vox, all you have to do to claim your free product is to download the claims form from www.voxamps.com and follow the instructions.

Then just wait for the post to arrive!

Here's a list of what's on offer:

Get a FREE V845 WAH pedal when you buy an AC15 VR (Retail value £58)

Buy a JamVOX and get a FREE Korg GT-4 Tuner. (Retail value £39)

Get a FREE VFS2A & V845 WAH pedal when you buy an AC30 VR. (Combined retail value £93)

FREE Chicken Foot CD when you purchase any item from the VOX Joe Satriani pedal range!

Buy a DA-5 and get a FREE Korg GT-4 Tuner and the 'Big Book of Riffs' book. (Retail value over £50)

Offers end 30th November, so get along to your local Vox store and grab yourself some free gear.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit www.voxamps.com

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube