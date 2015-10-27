More

Vintage Paul Brett Signature Viator travel acoustic guitar gets a USB upgrade

By

Compact acoustic receives Fishman Sonitone USB pickup and new finish

The smallest acoustic in Vintage's range has already made its mark on the travel acoustic market, and now the Paul Brett Signature Viator has been rewarded with a USB enhancement.

A Fishman Sonitone USB pickup sits pretty in the VTR800PB-USB,while the guitar itself comes in a new antiqued finish.

Elsewhere, the Viator features the same features as its predecessor, including a solid Sitka spruce top, sapele back and sides, nato neck with rosewood fingerboard, and maple/rosewood binding and rosette - a Graph Tech NuBone saddle and Grover open-gear tuners round off the spec.

The Vintage Paul Brett Signature VTR800PB-USB Viator is available now for £259, including gigbag - see JHS for more.