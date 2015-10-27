Vintage Paul Brett Signature Viator travel acoustic guitar gets a USB upgrade

The smallest acoustic in Vintage's range has already made its mark on the travel acoustic market, and now the Paul Brett Signature Viator has been rewarded with a USB enhancement.

A Fishman Sonitone USB pickup sits pretty in the VTR800PB-USB,while the guitar itself comes in a new antiqued finish.

Elsewhere, the Viator features the same features as its predecessor, including a solid Sitka spruce top, sapele back and sides, nato neck with rosewood fingerboard, and maple/rosewood binding and rosette - a Graph Tech NuBone saddle and Grover open-gear tuners round off the spec.

The Vintage Paul Brett Signature VTR800PB-USB Viator is available now for £259, including gigbag - see JHS for more.