VIDEO: The Safety Fire riff playthrough

Dez and Jo from British progressive metallers The Safety Fire kindly filmed this video for Total Guitar playing through four riffs from their latest album Mouth Of Swords.
It features them playing choice cuts from the songs; Red Hatchet, Glass Crush, Old Souls and The Ghosts That Wait For Spring.
Tunings:
Red Hatchet - AADGBE
Glass Crush - AACGAE
Old Souls - DADGBE
The Ghosts That Wait For Spring - AACGAE
Second album Mouth Of Swords is out now on Inside Out / Century Media and if forward-thinking metal shakes your (string) tree, The Safety Fire will be playing alongside Protest The Hero and Tesseract on tour in February 2014, hitting the following venues:
01 - BRIGHTON Concorde II
02 - BIRMINGHAM Academy II
04 - SHEFFIELD Corporation
05 - GLASGOW Classic Grand
06 - MANCHESTER Academy II
07 - LONDON Electric Ballroom