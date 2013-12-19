VIDEO: The Safety Fire riff playthrough

Dez and Jo from British progressive metallers The Safety Fire kindly filmed this video for Total Guitar playing through four riffs from their latest album Mouth Of Swords.

It features them playing choice cuts from the songs; Red Hatchet, Glass Crush, Old Souls and The Ghosts That Wait For Spring.

Tunings:



Red Hatchet - AADGBE

Glass Crush - AACGAE

Old Souls - DADGBE

The Ghosts That Wait For Spring - AACGAE

Second album Mouth Of Swords is out now on Inside Out / Century Media and if forward-thinking metal shakes your (string) tree, The Safety Fire will be playing alongside Protest The Hero and Tesseract on tour in February 2014, hitting the following venues:



01 - BRIGHTON Concorde II

02 - BIRMINGHAM Academy II

04 - SHEFFIELD Corporation

05 - GLASGOW Classic Grand

06 - MANCHESTER Academy II

07 - LONDON Electric Ballroom

www.TheSafetyFire.com