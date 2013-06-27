VIDEO: The Rubens perform an intimate acoustic version of My Gun

Australian rockers The Rubens landed a big hit on their own country's charts last year with their ridiculously catchy, gritty and mournful blues-soul single, My Gun. The track was voted the 10th-most popular song in the Triple J Hottest 100 and propelled the band's self-titled debut album to gold status.

The band is composed of brothers Sam, Elliot and Zac Margin (vocals/guitar, keys and lead guitar, respectively), along with drummer Scott Baldwin. Originally, The Rubens operated as a four piece sans bassist, but as Sam explained to MusicRadar during a recent visit to New York City, "We tried doing the no-bassist thing, kind of like The Doors did. The bottom line is, they were great at it; we sucked at it."

Halfway into the recording of their David Kahne-produced first LP, the band added bassist Will Zeglis, who has now become a full-time Ruben. We got the whole lot of them to perform an acoustic version of MY Gun, which will be featured on the worldwide release of the album later this year.