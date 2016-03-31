VIDEO: The Edge gushes over new signature Strat and amp

Image 1 of 5 Fender's The Edge Stratocaster Image 2 of 5 Fender's Image 3 of 5 Fender's The Edge Stratocaster Image 4 of 5 Fender's The Edge Stratocaster Image 5 of 5 Fender's The Edge Stratocaster

In a move that took pretty much no-one by complete surprise, two years after The Edge joined the Fender board of directors, the U2 guitarist finally has his widely rumoured signature guitar, alongside a suitably desirable signature amp.

The Edge Strat will apparently replace the guitarists' usual collection of vintage instruments on tour, so it's safe to assume that the design was a genuinely considered, close collaboration between endorsee and luthier.

Features include two special Custom Shop Fat 50s single-coil pickups in the neck and middle position, cranking out versatile tone with enhanced bass response, a DiMarzio FS-1 pickup at the bridge and a quartersawn maple neck for an Edge-ish bright tone.

The Edge Deluxe amp, released alongside the Strat, is essentially an update of the '57 tweed Deluxe he currently uses - a 12-watt hand-wired amp configured for a tighter low end response.

The Fender Strat will retail for approx $1,800/£1,260, while the Deluxe will set you back $2,399/£1,740.

Enthralling millions worldwide with his acclaimed textural guitar work—as well as his knack for writing catchy riffs and hooks—U2 guitarist, The Edge, relies on his trusty Strat® guitar to sculpt his unique sound. Designed in close collaboration with Fender®, The Edge Strat is his new constant companion, replacing his favored vintage Fender instruments onstage in arenas around the world.

An innovatively supercharged instrument, the Edge Strat is engineered for top-notch performance with versatile tone and effortless playing feel. A pair of special Custom Shop Fat 50s single-coil pickups with flat-staggered polepieces for personalized string response sits in the neck and middle position, cranking out versatile tone with enhanced bass response. A powerful DiMarzio® FS-1™ pickup inhabits the bridge position for added tonal balance, smoothing out the guitar's response and boosting the output for arena-sized sound with clear articulation. The strong, stable quartersawn maple neck generates a slightly brighter tone while the sleek contoured neck heel and comfortable 9.5" fingerboard are ideal for most playing styles, supporting low end chords and riffing along with chiming upper-register chords and leads with ease. Enjoy increased sustain from the modern two-point synchronized tremolo bridge with pop-in arm and fully adjustable block saddles for pinpoint intonation accuracy.

An elegant guitar for a refined player, this guitar combines the classic curves, appointments and effortless playability of classic Strat guitars with modern enhancements and materials to create a player's dream instrument—a flexible music machine with timeless Fender style and authentic sound. Don't delay, add The Edge Strat to your sonic toolbox. Includes a special black and gray tweed hardshell case.

Tweaked to the discerning tastes of U2's renowned guitarist, The Edge Deluxe is the perfect complement to his signature sound. A stalwart Fender amp user for decades, this signature model is an updated take on the classic '57 tweed Deluxe used to craft his sonic identity on stages and in studios around the world. Whether played clean or crunchy, this amp produces the tone and articulation of the vintage Fender Deluxe amps that are an important part of his complex multi-amp and effects setup.

Voiced to match The Edge's desire for a simple, highly dynamic design, this 12-watt hand-wired amp features modified circuitry for tighter low end response and high-impact tone. Extremely dynamic, this updated circuit reacts instantly to the guitar's output volume and your picking dynamics to unlock a wide variety of amazing clean and overdriven tones that work well with almost any style of music. The distinctive voice of the coveted 12" Celestion® Blue speaker, with its smooth attack, warm lows, mellow upper midrange and bell-like high end, creates richly-defined tone with highly musical compression when pushed.

As you'd expected from an amp with his signature logo on the front, The Edge Amp is extremely pedal-friendly, taking tone shapers of any type with ease, so you can use it as the foundation of your own sound. An exciting take on the classic Fender tweed formula, The Edge Deluxe is perfect paintbrush to create your sonic landscape.