VIDEO: Tesseract become first band to play on stage of ice

British progressive metallers Tesseract became the first band to play live on a stage made completely of ice when they visited the freezing Snow Village in Kittila, Lapland this month. In our exclusive video, bassist Amos Williams details the harsh conditions the band and their equipment had to deal with to make a show happen in the equivalent of a giant freezer.

The set saw Tesseract performing on a giant igloo (gigloo?) in minus 20ºC for their 75-minute Jägermeister Ice Cold set, with members given heat sacks to hold between songs to return some feeling to their frozen hands. See the documentary below detailing Tesseract playing it very, very cool for the unique show.

Tesseract are currently working on their third album, due for release later this year on Kscope.