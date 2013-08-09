VIDEO: TC Electronic Spark Mini Booster pedal demo

TC Electronic's latest mini pedal effort, the Spark Mini Booster, features an all-new boost circuit, plus TC's clever new PrimeTime switching, which detects whether you want the switch permanently on (latching) or just for as long as you hold it down (momentary).

Rather than the full-sized Spark Booster's 26dB of boost and tone controls, the Mini Booster features one solitary knob that controls 20dB of boost, plus true bypass - there's no battery power, though.

TC Electronic Spark Mini Booster review

