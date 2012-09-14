VIDEO: Steve Vai on touring with David Lee Roth

Following on from our video excerpt in which he discusses the iconic For The Love Of God, here's a second clip from Guitarist magazine's exclusive video interview with Steve Vai. Here he lets slip a highly amusing yet slightly disturbing story from his days touring with none other than David Lee Roth.

