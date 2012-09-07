VIDEO: Steve Vai discusses For The Love Of God

A teaser for Guitarist issue 261, featuring Steve Vai. In an excerpt from a raft of exclusive video, Vai discusses what is arguably his most famous track, For The Love Of God.

On Friday 14 September, we'll post another taster video, in which Steve exchanges one of the funniest road stories we've ever heard from his time with David Lee Roth. Don't miss it!

Guitarist issue 261, featuring a full interview plus loads more Vai video and a look at the awesome Ibanez JEM-EVO, is on sale 21 September 2012. Find out how to subscribe to Guitarist and buy print and digital copies of the magazine here.