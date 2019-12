Watch our video demo to see the Multiac Encore Nylon up close.

Crisp-sounding and well-proportioned, the Godin Multiac Encore Nylon plays as nicely as it looks. This nylon-stringed acoustic has a soft unplugged voice, which soon takes on a life of its own when plugged in.

We're really impressed with this guitar's versatility over a range of styles - it seems that nylon strings aren't just for classical guitarists, after all.

