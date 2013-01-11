VIDEO: PRS JA-15 & Knaggs Chena Tier 3 demo

The February issue of Guitarist magazine is on sale 11 January and here's a look at the exclusive video demo of both guitars.

Issue 364 of Guitarist features a 10-page article that celebrates the semi-acoustic guitar. Among the subjects covered covers is the evolution of the semi, a look at some of the greatest semi players and a guide to which models to buy and why.

Backing all this up is an exclusive review of two of the best semi-acoustics available on the market today, the PRS JA-15 and the Chena Tier 3 from Knaggs, guitars that also grace the mag's cover.