VIDEO: Mogwai's full live rig revealed

After 15 years of making wonderful, ear-splitting instrumental noise, Scottish rockers Mogwai are rightfully heralded as one of the best bands on the live circuit today. We here at MusicRadar are big fans, and we assume you lot probably are too…

Mogwai are currently out on tour supporting their seventh studio album, the brilliantly titled Hardcore Will Never Die, But You Will. And we just couldn't pass-up the opportunity to catch up with them to find out exactly what goes into the making of one of their live shows.

We met up with the band during soundcheck ahead of their gig at Bristol's O2 Academy and guitarist John Cummings was nice enough to show us around their full stage set up.

Check out the video above to see all of the band's onstage gear, and the video below for the effects pedals and stompboxes that produce guitarists Stuart Braithwaite and John Cummings' trademark guitar sounds.

