VIDEO: Keith Richards, Eric Clapton perform together at Hubert Sumlin tribute

Keith Richards joined Eric Clapton on stage at New York's Apollo Theatre during a memorial concert for blues guitar legend Hubert Sumlin last Friday (24 February).

The two British guitar gods performed the Howlin' Wolf classic Spoonful (which Clapton covered while a member of Cream in 1966) as a tribute to the Sumlin, who had played with Wolf for decades and passed away last December.

The show marked Richards' first major musical appearance since The Rolling Stones last toured five years ago. "It's good to be back," he told the crowd. "Goddamn, it's good to be back."

In addition to Richards and Clapton, the show featured more in the line of star power: Buddy Guy, Billy Gibbons, Warren Haynes, Jimmie Vaughan, Derek Trucks, Doyle Bramhall II and Elvis Costello. In addition, Wolf and Sumlin's former bandmates, harmonica player James Cotton (seen above), guitarist Jody Williams and saxophonist Eddie Shaw, also sat in.