VIDEO: Jimi Hendrix guitar tribute jam breaks Guinness World Record

Nearly 42 years after his death, Jimi Hendrix is still breaking records. Well, sort of. Yesterday (1 May), at the 10th annual Thanks Jimi Festival in Wroclaw, Poland, over 7000 guitarists paid tribute to the late guitar icon by jamming on his classic tune Hey Joe, setting a new Guinness World Record for the Largest Guitar Ensemble.

Although we're not sure how the organizers logged the exact number (nor do we know how everybody managed to plug in), it is said that 7273 guitarists, wielding both electrics and acoustics, took part, besting the old record of 6346 that was set at the same event held in 2009.

You can check it out in the video above, and if you happen to see yourself in the crowd, consider yourself - in the words of Hendrix - "not necessarily stoned but beautiful."