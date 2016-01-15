More

VIDEO: Gary Moore's key guitars examined

Blues legend's collection on show

In February it will be five years since the great Gary Moore passed away. As part of their tribute issue Guitarist magazine have worked with Moore's long-time guitar tech and right-hand man Graham Lilley to produce a lovingly crafted close-up look at the blues legend's key guitars.

In this video Guitar Techniques editor Neville Marten - who interviewed, played with and generally hung out with Gary over the years - surveys four key instruments, showcasing them with the help of a Marshall 1974X amp and Moore's own Ibanez Tube Screamer, complete with the owner's original hand scrawled settings pointers.

  • Collector's choice number 1 - 'Artist proof #3'
  • Refinished '63 Fender Strat #L21725
  • 1959 Gibson les Paul Junior #929342
  • 1964 Gibson Firebird #153314

For much more detail on these guitars from Neville and Graham, as well as a previously unpublished interview with Gary Moore himself, pick up the current issue of Guitarist.