VIDEO: Fender Mustang II modelling amp demo

Image 1 of 3 Mustang II: the styling is very Fender... Fender Mustang II Image 2 of 3 Great-sounding and easy to use, these two should please most guitarists Fender Mustang I & II Image 3 of 3 The I's smaller speaker can be warmed by tweaking the EQ Mustang I

With the first two Mustang models launched in September last year, and with a III, IV and V model already unveiled at NAMM 2011, Fender's latest foray into amp modelling is now a fully-fledged franchise. And an affordable one, too…

Starting at £108, the Mustang I provides eight amp models of some of Fender's finest moments. As does the Mustang II which, for £175, packs a 40W punch.

Check out the video demo above to see and hear the Mustang II in action (baring in mind the controls and functions are mirrored on the smaller I), and check out Guitarist magazine's Fender Mustang I and II review for the full breakdown.