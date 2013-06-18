VIDEO: Fender American Vintage '65 Jazzmaster and '65 Jaguar electric guitar demo

If the Stratocaster and Telecaster are fully paid-up members of the 'one-guitar-you'll-ever-need' club, the popular kids in the playground, if you will, where does that leave the Fender American Vintage '65 Jaguar and Jazzmaster?

Over-complicated, unreliable and proof of Leo's fallibility? Or are they the cool kids that smoke cigarettes, grow their hair long, listen to weird music and turn up late for class? One thing's for sure, not many people are going to drop around two grand on a guitar with niche appeal just for kicks. Serious devotees only need apply here.

Fender American Vintage '65 Jaguar review

Fender American Vintage '65 Jazzmaster review

