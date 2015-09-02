Video exclusive: Eric Clapton live at the Albert Hall

Eric Clapton celebrated his 70th birthday in style this year as part of a landmark run of shows at the Royal Albert Hall in London, and from September 14 selected cinemas will be showing a special film of the event. But we have a special preview of Eric Clapton: Live at The Albert Hall - Slowhand At 70 now, with the the iconic guitarist playing Cocaine.

The shows saw Clapton surpass 200 shows at the iconic venue, backed by a band of stellar musicians including Paul Carrack, Steve Gadd, Chris Stainton, Andy Fairweather Low and Nathan East. Clapton covered a set of classics from his career including Layla, I Shot The Sheriff, Tears In Heaven, Wonderful Tonight and his take on JJ Cale's classic Cocaine that originally appeared on 1977 album Slowhand.

Produced by Examination Productions and Eagle Rock, the release will be brought to screens by leading Event Cinema distributor Arts Alliance. Thecinema screening will also include an exclusive featurette presented by Paul Gambaccini, featuring interviews with renowned musicians Paul Carrack, Andy Fairweather Lowe and Chris Stainton, as well as journalists Hugh Fielder and Paul Sexton.

