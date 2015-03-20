VIDEO: Eddie Van Halen demos new EVH 5150IIIS amp

Over the years, numerous artists have been accused of endorsing gear that they don't actually play, but you can't say the same of Eddie Van Halen. Here he is talking (and playing) through the new EVH 5150IIIS head, an amplifier built in response to his desire for a rig with "a little more gas in the tank".

EVH's sonic party tricks are captured from various angles by GoPro cameras and he discusses the new circuit modifications which include more gain and independent channel resonance controls on the rear panel. Find out more from EVH Gear.