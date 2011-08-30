VIDEO: Eastwood Guitars introduces new lightweight Joey Leone Superfast

PRESS RELEASE: The new Joey Leone Superfast is the lightest and most response semi-hollow body guitar that Eastwood has ever produced. This is the third in the Joey Leone signature series and is an absolute pleasure to play. Based on the 25.5-inch scale and the double cutaway semi-hollow body, Eastwood and Joey Leone focused on creating a lighter and easier to play model and the result is the Joey Leone Superfast.

The secret to the Joey Leone Superfast is the two-piece alder wood pancake laminated center block, it is as stable as rock maple but half the weight. This lightens the guitar and makes the resonance of the strings more consistent. The trapeze tail combined with the already popular longer scale length adds life to the scale behind the bridge.

All Leone models have the 2mm additional wideness of the set one-piece mahogany neck, which allows your fingers to stretch out for ease of fretting. It is equipped with two coil-tapped custom humbuckers, a master volume, tone and on, off and coil-tap switching, tune-o-matic bridge and has an optional Bigsby. The Superfast comes in black and includes a deluxe hardshell case.

"The Joey Leone Superfast might be the best semi-hollow guitar we have ever built!" said Mike Robinson, President and founder of Eastwood Guitars, "All you need to do is play this guitar acoustically and you'll see, hear and feel the difference."

The Eastwood Joey Leone Superfast is available now, to find your closest dealer visit www.eastwoodguitars.com.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit www.eastwoodguitars.com

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter