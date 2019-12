Fender announced its Pawn Shop Series of guitars at Musikmesse back in April. In the company's own words the axes are three "guitars that never were, but should have been."

Well, we've now got our hands on one of each: the Fender '51, the Mustang Special and the Fender '72. Check the video above to hear how each sounds, and read the full review of all three for our verdict on each.