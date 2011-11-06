VIDEO: Chickenfoot perform two songs on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Chickenfoot paid a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles the other night to perform two songs from their recently released second album, Chickenfoot III. You can check out videos of the band playing Three And A Half Letters (above) and Big Foot (below).

With touring drummer Kenny Aronoff sitting in for Chad Smith (who is tending to his "day job" with a little outfit called the Red Hot Chili Peppers), Chickenfoot, which also includes guitar star Joe Satriani, singer Sammy Hagar and bassist Michael Anthony, are finishing up a "Road Test" series of US shows.

In January, the band will hit Europe for a quick, six-date run. It is expected that more extensive touring will take place in 2012.

Recently, Joe Satriani sat down with MusicRadar for an exclusive, track-by-track walkthrough of Chickenfoot III. You can read his descriptions of each song right here.