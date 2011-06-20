VIDEO: Blade Durango Deluxe DD-4

The Durango has seen its share of different designs and specifications through the years and Blade is back with a new incarnation. In this video we take a look at the versatile DD-4.

Made with rock guitarists in mind, it has a thinner body than a Les Paul and tone that sits somewhere in between a Les Paul and an SG, but the addition of VSC-3 active circuitry makes it a more versatile axe with a range of different tones to suit various styles.

Take a look at our video to see the Blade Durango Deluxe DD-4 in action, or read our Blade Durango Deluxe DD-4 review for more information.