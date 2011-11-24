VIDEO: Black Stone Cherry talk through their live rigs

23 November 2011 saw Black Stone Cherry arrive at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff as the main support for Alter Bridge on the latest leg of their world tour.

Frontman Chris Robertson and guitarist Ben Wells took the time out to walk and talk us through their live rigs. Check out the video above for the inside scoop on their pedalboards, guitars and backline.

