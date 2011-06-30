VIDEO: Baby headbangs to Pantera

We don't know if it will have the viral power of the "Honey Badger," but the above video of little Jonah headbanging to Pantera is becoming a YouTube smash with close to 110,000 views in just five days.

Whether Jonah is moved more by the late Dimebag Darrell's humongous riffs or the intense growls of Phil Anselmo is hard to tell, but something about Pantera's Fucking Hostile makes him positively giddy with youthful metal delight.

"It's either there when you're born or not!" reads a message on Pantera's Facebook page. "Pantera Metal Head Baby has gone viral! Just about overnight the vid has made it to the front page of aol.com, tosh.0, huffingtonpost.com, mostwatchedtoday.com, ebaumsworld.com, ryanseacrest.com, digg.com, and many many more. Visit the original YouTube page and blast that thing over a million hits."

Sounds like a plan...after you watch it right here, of course.