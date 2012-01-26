Van Halen post snippet of another new song, Stay Frosty

Van Halen have posted the second teaser clip of a new song in as many days. Today they've debuted 90 seconds of Stay Frosty - aptly named, too, for the bluesly acoustic track rockets into an electric boogie stomp, easily recalling the classic Ice Cream Man from the group's 1978 debut album.

Blood And Fire, which the band posted yesterday with a similar 90-second video snippet, is rumored to be the next single from the forthcoming disc, A Different Kind Of Truth.

The long-awaited album drops 7 February. Will we have heard bits and pieces of all the songs by then? It sure appears that way.

You can read MusicRadar's review (with exclusive pics) of Van Halen's recent live show at the Cafe Wha? in New York City right here.