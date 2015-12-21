Total Guitar's 20 best albums of 2015

2015 has been perhaps the finest year for guitar music in recent memory. The six-string is once again front and centre of the musical agenda and it never ceases to amaze how, in the right hands, an instrument that has remained relatively unchanged for 50+ years can continue to innovate.

From the light-fingered talents of Guthrie Govan to Lamb Of God's artfully heavy hammerings and Gary Clark Jr's updated take on the blues, it's been a vintage year for guitarists...