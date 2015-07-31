Total Guitar Summer 2015 out now: The Acoustic Survival Guide
Total Guitar Summer Issue out now!
Our latest issue is out now, here's some of what you'll find inside.
The Acoustic Survival Guide
This issue, we’ve put together a 12-page Acoustic Survival Guide, showing you how to improve the sound of your acoustic guitar on a budget, tips for recording professional sounding tracks at home, and advice on getting a better live acoustic sound. If you’re stuck for inspiration, we also teach you 30 of those elusive singer-songwriter chords for acoustic guitar!
Songs & backing tracks
Inside this month’s mag, you’ll find transcriptions for Thin Lizzy’s classic ‘Emerald’ and UK singer-songwriter James Bay’s ‘Hold Back The River’, complete with studio-quality backing tracks on your TG CD.
Interviews
We catch up with Lamb Of God’s Willie Adler and Mark Morton to talk about the songwriting and guitar partnership on new album ‘Sturm Und Drang’, plus, there’s a LoG style rhythm workout to help build your metal technique arsenal.
Elsewhere in the mag, we also speak to Ghost, Failure, And So I Watch You From Afar, The Darkness’ Dan Hawkins and Motley Crue man, Mick Mars.
Gear
We’ve lined up the hottest new gear this month, including three new models from Chapman Guitars, Line 6’s feature-packed Firehawk FX, Laney IRT Pulse recording interface, Orange Bax Bangeetar and more!
Get Your Copy now!
Total Guitar is available from all good newsagents, but you can also order a print copy of our latest issue here.
Get Total Guitar on iOS
Click here to download our free app for iOS. Start a free trial today and get our latest issue (and the next one!) for free!
Get Total Guitar for Google Play
Click here to download our latest issue for Google Play (Android devices, Google Chrome browser).