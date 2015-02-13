Total Guitar: Song tabs are back!

You requested it, so this month we've brought song tabs back to Total Guitar!

Every issue, you'll find a full tab of a rock anthem with our Classic Track, plus tab, chords and lyrics for a complete tune in our Open Mic Songbook lesson, starting this issue with Iron Maiden's 'Two Minutes To Midnight' and George Ezra's huge hit single, 'Budapest'. As well as this, your TG CD comes with studio-quality backing tracks of the song for you to play over (streamable in our digital edition).

Elsewhere this issue, you'll find our guide to recording massive-sounding guitar tracks. We've enlisted the help of five producers who have worked with some of the biggest names in rock and metal to help show you how to create professional guitar tracks at home. As well as this, we interview Ben Howard, take a trip to LA to bring you our highlights of this year's hottest gear from the NAMM Show, and show you how to play like U2'S The Edge, plus loads more!

Order a copy of Total Guitar issue 264 (on sale 16 February).