Total Guitar issue 283 on sale now: The Acoustic Crash Course

Total Guitar issue 283 is available in print and digitally worldwide from today

Inside this month's magazine…

Cover feature

The Acoustic Crash CourseSummer's here, which means it's time to dust down that neglected steel string as we show you how to get to grips with a range of acoustic techniques, including percussive, acoustic blues, folk fingerpicking, singer-songwriter chords and more! We also show you how to get your acoustic playing its best by lowering the action.

Also inside…

Songs

TG is the only UK guitar mag to feature accurate song tabs. This month:



Eric Clapton 'Cocaine'

James Bay 'Let it Go'

David Brent 'Life On The Road'



Video riffs (online, see mag for details)

Rival Sons 'Tied Up'

3 classic pop-punk riffs feat. Blink 182, Sum 41 & Green Day

Features

Scotty Moore Tribute and lesson

TG pays homage to the late rock n roll pioneer, Scotty Moore

Ricky Gervais

We sit down with the king of cringe-comedy to talk about the David Brent movie, 'Life On The Road' and his love of guitars. Ricky was also kind enough to let us tab the title track from the film and its accompanying David Brent Songbook.

Rival Sons

Scott Holliday shares his tips for studio creativity

Deftones

Chino and Stef from metal titans Deftones show us around their European live rigs

Wes Borland

The Limp Bizkit man talks us through his solo album

Shawn Mendes

How Vine covers turned a 17 year-old into a global pop star

Gear

The best new gear on the market, including:

Gretsch Electromatic G5420 hollowbody, VOX Starstream electric, Line 6 amplifI 30 modelling amp, Zoom G5N multi-FX, Guild Westerly archback acoustics,