Total Guitar issue 281 on sale now: Exclusive Eddie Van Halen interview

Total Guitar issue 281 is on sale in print and digitally from today.

Buy a print copy of this issue

Buy this issue for iOS devices

Buy this issue through Google Play (Android, PC, Mac)

Cover feature: Eddie Van Halen

We last spoke to him back in issue 9, now, 272 issues on, this month's mag features an exclusive interview - the first in any UK guitar mag for over 10 years - with Eddie Van Halen. We travelled to Eddie's 5150 Studios to talk to him in person about his EVH guitar brand, his pioneering approach to gear, and the groundbreaking techniques that have made him one of the most influential guitar players of all time. As well as our nine-page interview, we've got over 20 lessons showing you how to nail Eddie's famous harmonic, tapping, picking and whammy techniques.

Weezer

Another first for at least 10 years is Rivers Cuomo's interview this month. In a rare guitar interview, we quizzed one of alt-rock's best-loved players his huge tone and returnto his love for writing infectious rock anthems

Pendulum

Pendulum are back! This month, Peredur ap Gwynedd, gunslinger for the dance-rock titans plays host to TG for our Rig Tour

Prince

We salute the Purple One's guitar mastery

Lonely The Brave

LTB return with their second album, and a whole lotta nice gear!

Gojira

Slash loves them, and you should too. We catch up with the band who are pushing metal forward

Ben Harper

Soul! Slide! The secrets of Ben Harper's creativity

Learn To Play…

Classic Track: Lynyrd Skynyrd 'Sweet Home Alabama'

Open Mic Songbook: George Ezra 'Blame It on Me'

Prince: Three must-learn riffs

Radiohead: 'Paranoid Android' (riff)

Gear

The best new gear, rocked and rated. This month:

Godin Session Custom '59

Boss VE-8 Acoustic/vocal effects

Danelectro '64

Martin Westside Customs

Faith Nomad

Vox AC15CH

Plus loads more!