Total Guitar issue 261 on sale now: Dimebag, 10 years gone

Total Guitar issue 261 is on sale now

Click here to buy a copy of Total Guitar in print or digitally for iOS and Android

This issue, we pay tribute to Dimebag Darrell on the 10th anniversary of his untimely death

We've spoken with the musicians who knew Dime best; his bandmates, guitar-playing peers and guitar industry friends to bring you 20 pages of brand new interviews featuring:

Vinnie Paul

Phil Anselmo

Rex Brown

Kerry King

Scott Ian

Zakk Wylde

Dean Zelinski (founder of Dean Guitars)

Grady Champion (Dime's guitar tech)

and more!

As well as this, we show you how to play five essential Pantera riffs, and take a look at Dime's unique lead style with a tutorial brought to you by TG contributor Charlie Griffiths. Meanwhile, Dean Zelinski gives us the full story behind Dime's Razorback signature guitar, complete with rare photos of the guitar's design and prototype stage.

Also in this month's mag:

Donna Grantis (Prince, 3RDEYEGRL)

Joe Perry

Squier Vintage Modified Baritone Jazzmaster

Micro amp round-up: Blackstar, Marshall, Orange and Fender go head-to-head!

Win! An EVH Stiped Series Circles!