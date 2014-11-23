Total Guitar issue 261 on sale now: Dimebag, 10 years gone

Total Guitar issue 261 is on sale now
This issue, we pay tribute to Dimebag Darrell on the 10th anniversary of his untimely death
We've spoken with the musicians who knew Dime best; his bandmates, guitar-playing peers and guitar industry friends to bring you 20 pages of brand new interviews featuring:
- Vinnie Paul
- Phil Anselmo
- Rex Brown
- Kerry King
- Scott Ian
- Zakk Wylde
- Dean Zelinski (founder of Dean Guitars)
- Grady Champion (Dime's guitar tech)
and more!
As well as this, we show you how to play five essential Pantera riffs, and take a look at Dime's unique lead style with a tutorial brought to you by TG contributor Charlie Griffiths. Meanwhile, Dean Zelinski gives us the full story behind Dime's Razorback signature guitar, complete with rare photos of the guitar's design and prototype stage.
Also in this month's mag:
Donna Grantis (Prince, 3RDEYEGRL)
Joe Perry
Squier Vintage Modified Baritone Jazzmaster
Micro amp round-up: Blackstar, Marshall, Orange and Fender go head-to-head!
Win! An EVH Stiped Series Circles!