Total Guitar issue 243 on sale now: Keith Richards, Peace, Bosnian Rainbows and more!

Total Guitar issue 243 is on sale in print in the UK and digitally worldwide via Newsstand for iPad, iPhone and iPod Touch, Kindle Fire and Google Play from today!

Digital editions on Apple Newsstand and Kindle Fire now include streaming audio backing tracks for all songs!

Get Total Guitar for iOS devices

Get Total Guitar for Kindle Fire and Kindle Fire HD

Get Total Guitar for Android via Google Play

Keith Richards

After The Rolling Stones' triumphant Glastonbury performance, we're delving into Keef's open-G-fuelled guitar playing, as well as his 'ancient art of weaving' with the Stones' other guitar guitar players. You can also learn to play in the style of Keith, and we show you how to nail the main riff from 'Brown Sugar'.

Mad Season

Mike McCready reflects on Above, the album from his grunge supergroup 'Mad Season' that changed his career

What's Growing On Your Strings?

Strong stomach? You'll need it as TG reveals the thousands of tiny bacteria

that call your guitar strings home

Rig Tour: Bosnian Rainbows

Omar Rodriguez-Lopez's stage gear

Peace

The return of the indie guitar solo

John Fogerty

Why the Creedence Clearwater revival is a true rock legend

Learn To Play



Jimi Hendrix 'Hey Joe'



Queens Of The Stone Age 'My God Is The Sun' (riff)



The Rolling Stones 'Brown Sugar' (riff)



Guest Lesson: Mattias Eklundh

Gear

Round-up: Ibanez Iron Label RG Series

Gibson N-225

PRS SE Custom 24 7-String

Schecter Banshee FR Passive

Vintage Historic Series VE660

Pigtronix Infinity Looper

Vox Mini5 Rhythm

EMG Metal Works 57 & 66 pickups

Sonuus Wahoo