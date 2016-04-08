Total Guitar 279 on sale now: Fix Your Technique

Total Guitar 279 is on sale from today in print, and available digitally worldwide
TG279 is on sale from today, and this month it's all about fixing the recurring problems in your playing. From your gear, picking, legato, string-skipping to music theory, we've got you covered.
Song transcriptions
Muse 'Stockholm Syndrome'
Ed Sheeran 'Photograph'
Black Label Society - In This River (solo)
Video lessons
TV Themes - Game Of Thrones, The X-Files, Better Caul Saul
Black Stone Cherry 'In Our Dreams' (main riff)
Interviews and features
Create Classic Delay Sounds
Take Control - we show you how to master your guitar's controls
Rhythm Guitar - get your syncopation in shape with five must-know styles
Savages
Zakk Wylde
Parkway Drive
Billy Duffy
Gear
The latest and greatest gear from the likes of Line 6, Boss, Washburn, Guild, Vintage, Ibanez, Electro Harmonix and loads more!