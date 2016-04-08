Total Guitar 279 on sale now: Fix Your Technique

Total Guitar 279 is on sale from today in print, and available digitally worldwide

TG279 is on sale from today, and this month it's all about fixing the recurring problems in your playing. From your gear, picking, legato, string-skipping to music theory, we've got you covered.

Song transcriptions

Muse 'Stockholm Syndrome'

Ed Sheeran 'Photograph'

Black Label Society - In This River (solo)

Video lessons

TV Themes - Game Of Thrones, The X-Files, Better Caul Saul

Black Stone Cherry 'In Our Dreams' (main riff)

Read more: Electro-Harmonix Op Amp Big Muff

Interviews and features

Create Classic Delay Sounds

Take Control - we show you how to master your guitar's controls

Rhythm Guitar - get your syncopation in shape with five must-know styles

Savages

Zakk Wylde

Parkway Drive

Billy Duffy

Gear

The latest and greatest gear from the likes of Line 6, Boss, Washburn, Guild, Vintage, Ibanez, Electro Harmonix and loads more!