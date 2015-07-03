Total Guitar 269 on sale now: The A-Z Of Classic Rock Guitar

Total Guitar issue 269 is on sale now!
Get a print copy of this issue
Read more: Lane UK Classic Blues 30 Head
Get Total Guitar for Google Play (Android, PC, Mac)
This issue, we're taking a look at the world of Classic Rock guitar. From Aerosmith to ZZ-Top, we'll take you through the biggest players, most useful techniques, and iconic gear of the genre. Along the way, we'll also show you how to play classic riffs from the likes of AC/DC, Queen, Lynyrd Skynyrd and more!
Here's what else you'll find in this month's mag:
Learn to play
Classic Track: The Who 'I Can't Explain'
Open-mic songbook John Newman 'Love Me Again'
Ol Drake
The ex-Evile man tabs out five riffs from his shred-tastic new album
Classic Rock Riffs
Five video riff lessons for AC/DC, Aerosmith, Queen, Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ-Top
Interviews and features
50 Years Of The Marshall Stack
Can the 100-watt head/cab format survive in 2015?
Matt Skiba
Alkaline Trio! The Sekrets! Blink-182! The busiest man in punk talks guitars
PLUS!
Joe Satriani
Mike Vennart
Old Rake
Gear
Martin Dreadnought Junior
The US giant might have just won the mini-acoustic war!
PRS SE Ace Signature
The Skunk man's new signature Singlecut
Juketone Royal Blood 10
Ryan Adams on a budget? You need to try this amp!
Plus loads more!