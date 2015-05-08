Total Guitar 267 on sale now: The Mini-Pedal Revolution!

Total Guitar 267 is out now, available in print and digitally for your tablet and smartphone!
Inside this month's mag:
This issue, we're taking a look at the best mini-pedals on the market. From shrunk-down 'drives to tiny delays, baby-wahs to mini-modulations,we've rounded up as many pedals as we can find for a TG mega-test in every effects category.
We also show you the best way to power and patch your pedals together, with advice on power supplies, cables and mini pedalboards. On top of this,we've hand-picked a selection of pedals to help you recreate the boards of your heroes in miniature!
As usual, the rest of this month's mag is brimming with interviews, tutorials and gear reviews, including:
Learn To Play
Foo Fighters 'Best Of You'
Jake Bugg 'Lightning Bolt'
Steal Their Style: Eric Clapton
Interviews
TG Round Table: Slipknot and Korn
Mick, Jim, Munky and Head take their places at the TG Round Table to talk guitars!
All Time Low
The Maryland pop-punkers on their journey to Wembley
Lieutenant US
Foo Fighters' Nate Mendel picks up the six-string
Mariachi El Bronx
Joby J Ford on blending punk energy with acoustic tradition
Gear
PRS S2 Vela
Paul Reed Smith goes retro with his latest design!
Ibanez JS140
Satriani's new mid-priced signature
Orange Rockerverb 50 MKIII
The Orange classic gets an upgrade