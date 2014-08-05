Total Guitar 257 on sale now: Play Guitar, Make Money – turn your guitar playing into cash!

Total Guitar 257 is on sale in print, and digitally worldwide from today.

Get our latest issue for free with a 30-day free digital trial subscription for iOS and Android!

Your guitar can make you serious money, and in TG257, we show you how, with guides to becoming a tech, recording remote sessions, starting a function band, teaching and much more!

Elsewhere in the mag, you'll find the usual mix of interviews, lessons and gear reviews. Here's what's inside:

Interviews

Rise Against

The Gaslight Anthem

Jason Mraz

Rival Sons

James Dean Bradfield

Joe Bonamassa

Bury Tomorrow

Learn to Play/How To

Marty Friedman Guest Lesson

Play like Steve Vai

Riff Of The Month: Muse - Plug In Baby

Improve your barre chords

Blag Southern rock

Nail the clean 80s rock sound

Loop indie-rock riffs

Make your guitar sound like a banjo!

Set your guitar's pickup height

Gear

PRS S2 Singlecut

Fender Standard Telecoustic

Korg SDD-3000 Pedal

Round-up: Schecter Diamond Series

Line 6 AMPLIFi FX100

Washburn HB45

Round-up: Z.Vex pedals

Vox Tone Garage Double Deca Delay

GoPro HERO+3 Black Edition/Music