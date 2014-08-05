More

Total Guitar 257 on sale now: Play Guitar, Make Money – turn your guitar playing into cash!

By ()

Plus The Gaslight Anthem, Jason Mraz, Rise Against

Your guitar can make you serious money, and in TG257, we show you how, with guides to becoming a tech, recording remote sessions, starting a function band, teaching and much more!

Elsewhere in the mag, you'll find the usual mix of interviews, lessons and gear reviews. Here's what's inside:

Interviews
Rise Against
The Gaslight Anthem
Jason Mraz
Rival Sons
James Dean Bradfield
Joe Bonamassa
Bury Tomorrow

Learn to Play/How To
Marty Friedman Guest Lesson
Play like Steve Vai
Riff Of The Month: Muse - Plug In Baby
Improve your barre chords
Blag Southern rock
Nail the clean 80s rock sound
Loop indie-rock riffs
Make your guitar sound like a banjo!
Set your guitar's pickup height

Gear
PRS S2 Singlecut
Fender Standard Telecoustic
Korg SDD-3000 Pedal
Round-up: Schecter Diamond Series
Line 6 AMPLIFi FX100
Washburn HB45
Round-up: Z.Vex pedals
Vox Tone Garage Double Deca Delay
GoPro HERO+3 Black Edition/Music