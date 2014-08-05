Total Guitar 257 on sale now: Play Guitar, Make Money – turn your guitar playing into cash!

Total Guitar 257 is on sale in print, and digitally worldwide from today.
Get our latest issue for free with a 30-day free digital trial subscription for iOS and Android!
Your guitar can make you serious money, and in TG257, we show you how, with guides to becoming a tech, recording remote sessions, starting a function band, teaching and much more!
Elsewhere in the mag, you'll find the usual mix of interviews, lessons and gear reviews. Here's what's inside:
Interviews
Rise Against
The Gaslight Anthem
Jason Mraz
Rival Sons
James Dean Bradfield
Joe Bonamassa
Bury Tomorrow
Learn to Play/How To
Marty Friedman Guest Lesson
Play like Steve Vai
Riff Of The Month: Muse - Plug In Baby
Improve your barre chords
Blag Southern rock
Nail the clean 80s rock sound
Loop indie-rock riffs
Make your guitar sound like a banjo!
Set your guitar's pickup height
Gear
PRS S2 Singlecut
Fender Standard Telecoustic
Korg SDD-3000 Pedal
Round-up: Schecter Diamond Series
Line 6 AMPLIFi FX100
Washburn HB45
Round-up: Z.Vex pedals
Vox Tone Garage Double Deca Delay
GoPro HERO+3 Black Edition/Music