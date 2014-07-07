Total Guitar 256 on sale now: Jack White vs Dan Auerbach

Total Guitar 256 is on sale in print, and digitally worldwide from today.
This issue, we're pitting two modern blues-rock guitar heroes against each other! It's well known that there's little love lost between Jack White and Dan Auerbach, but we're keeping it strictly about the guitars as we look at every aspect of Jack and Dan's playing, and decide who's the best guitarist.
On your TG CD you'll find five killer modern blues-rock riffs from Jack White, The Black Keys, Tame Impala, Band Of Skulls and Royal Blood
Also inside:
Interviews
Mastodon
Royal Blood
Brody Dalle
Nick Mulvey
The Vaccines
John Butler (Rig Tour)
Learn to Play/ How To
Marty Friedman Guest Lesson
Play like Jeff Beck
Riff Of The Month: Aerosmith 'Walk This Way'
Improve your fret-hand stretches
Master the Dorian Mode
Your first eight-string lesson!
How to start a two-piece band
Use tremolo
Make your guitar sound like a helicopter!
Replace your guitar's machineheads
Gear
Jackson Chris Broderick Pro Series
Gretsch Rancher
Fender Kurt Cobain Jaguar NOS
Retro-rock electrics round-up
Randall Diavlo RD45H
Yamaha NTX700C
TC Electronic Mini pedal round-up