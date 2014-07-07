Total Guitar 256 on sale now: Jack White vs Dan Auerbach

Total Guitar 256 is on sale in print, and digitally worldwide from today.

This issue, we're pitting two modern blues-rock guitar heroes against each other! It's well known that there's little love lost between Jack White and Dan Auerbach, but we're keeping it strictly about the guitars as we look at every aspect of Jack and Dan's playing, and decide who's the best guitarist.

On your TG CD you'll find five killer modern blues-rock riffs from Jack White, The Black Keys, Tame Impala, Band Of Skulls and Royal Blood

Also inside:

Interviews

Mastodon

Royal Blood

Brody Dalle

Nick Mulvey

The Vaccines

John Butler (Rig Tour)

Learn to Play/ How To

Marty Friedman Guest Lesson

Play like Jeff Beck

Riff Of The Month: Aerosmith 'Walk This Way'

Improve your fret-hand stretches

Master the Dorian Mode

Your first eight-string lesson!

How to start a two-piece band

Use tremolo

Make your guitar sound like a helicopter!

Replace your guitar's machineheads

Gear

Jackson Chris Broderick Pro Series

Gretsch Rancher

Fender Kurt Cobain Jaguar NOS

Retro-rock electrics round-up

Randall Diavlo RD45H

Yamaha NTX700C

TC Electronic Mini pedal round-up