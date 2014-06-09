Total Guitar 255 on sale now: Led Zeppelin & the riffs that changed rock 'n'roll!

Total Guitar issue 255 is available from today in print in the UK and digitally worldwide.

Total Guitar 255 is out now, and this issue we're celebrating Jimmy Page's guitar playing on Led Zeppelin's first three albums. As well as the story of Led Zep I-III and an interview with Jimmy himself about the recently reissued albums, we've included 10 video lessons of the best riffs from I-III on your CD.

Plus, win a Gibson 2014 Les Paul Traditional!

Also inside:

Interviews

The Pretty Reckless

Rig Tour: Five Finger Death Punch

Arch Enemy

California Breed

Guitar lessons/how to

Play like Nile Rodgers

Learn Steel Panther 'Gloryhole'

Nail Eric Clapton's 'Woman Tone'

Replace your guitar's jack socket

Play better slide

Gear reviews

Danelectro DC59M NOS

Orange Dual Dark 50

Yamaha LJ6 ARE

Round-up: LTD seven-strings

TC-Helicon VoiceLive 3

Moog Minifooger pedals

Sabre Syren 6