Total Guitar 255 on sale now: Led Zeppelin & the riffs that changed rock 'n'roll!

Total Guitar issue 255 is available from today in print in the UK and digitally worldwide.
Total Guitar 255 is out now, and this issue we're celebrating Jimmy Page's guitar playing on Led Zeppelin's first three albums. As well as the story of Led Zep I-III and an interview with Jimmy himself about the recently reissued albums, we've included 10 video lessons of the best riffs from I-III on your CD.
Also inside:
Interviews
The Pretty Reckless
Rig Tour: Five Finger Death Punch
Arch Enemy
California Breed
Guitar lessons/how to
Play like Nile Rodgers
Learn Steel Panther 'Gloryhole'
Nail Eric Clapton's 'Woman Tone'
Replace your guitar's jack socket
Play better slide
Gear reviews
Danelectro DC59M NOS
Orange Dual Dark 50
Yamaha LJ6 ARE
Round-up: LTD seven-strings
TC-Helicon VoiceLive 3
Moog Minifooger pedals
Sabre Syren 6