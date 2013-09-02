Total Guitar 245 on sale now: Avenged Sevenfold, Deap Valley, Volbeat

Total Guitar 245 is on sale in print in the UK, and worldwide digitally for iOS, Android and Kindle Fire from today. Click here to buy a digital version of Total Guitar for your tablet or smartphone.

What's inside?

Avenged Sevenfold

We catch up with Synyster Gates and Zacky Vengeance to talk about their new classic metal inspired album 'Hail To The King', signature gear and taking the metal crown.

Interviews

You Me At Six

Deap Vally

Travis

Volbeat

Rise Against

Features

Basics - get more gigs

Funk Workout

Learn To Play

Oasis - 'Some Might Say' tabbed in full

Pearl Jam - 'Mind Your Manners' (riff)

Avenged Sevenfold - 'Hail To The King' (intro riff)

Gear

PRS S2 Starla

Gibson ES-335 Studio

Hughes & Kettner Edition Blue 60-DFX

LTD EC-330FM

Fishman TriplePlay

Tanglewood TWFJF E

Round-up: Washburn Parallaxe series

TC Electronic PolyTune 2

MXR Super Badass Distortion