Total Guitar 245 on sale now: Avenged Sevenfold, Deap Valley, Volbeat

Total Guitar 245 is on sale in print in the UK, and worldwide digitally for iOS, Android and Kindle Fire from today. Click here to buy a digital version of Total Guitar for your tablet or smartphone.
What's inside?
Avenged Sevenfold
We catch up with Synyster Gates and Zacky Vengeance to talk about their new classic metal inspired album 'Hail To The King', signature gear and taking the metal crown.
Interviews
You Me At Six
Deap Vally
Travis
Volbeat
Rise Against
Features
Basics - get more gigs
Funk Workout
Learn To Play
Oasis - 'Some Might Say' tabbed in full
Pearl Jam - 'Mind Your Manners' (riff)
Avenged Sevenfold - 'Hail To The King' (intro riff)
Gear
PRS S2 Starla
Gibson ES-335 Studio
Hughes & Kettner Edition Blue 60-DFX
LTD EC-330FM
Fishman TriplePlay
Tanglewood TWFJF E
Round-up: Washburn Parallaxe series
TC Electronic PolyTune 2
MXR Super Badass Distortion