Tomas Haake: why Meshuggah returned to live recording and real guitar amps for The Violent Sleep Of Reason

Fans may also have noticed some of the teaser videos leading up to the album's release featured real guitar amps being recorded in the studio - something quite out of the ordinary for a band that have been so innovative in their quest for tone.

Whether it be Line 6’s Vetta II heads or the trusty Axe-Fx - which, let’s not forget, the metal titans were pivotal in helping establish - Meshuggah have never had any qualms with using digital recreations of analogue sounds.

So what made them want to come back from the future?

“It’s all real amps, man!” grins the drummer.

We wanted to do this old-school in a sense, so we had six amps, six cabs all cranked…

“While I played pretty much the same kit, the biggest change was with the bass and guitar - using amps, cabs and mics instead of recording a clean signal digitally and then re-amping until the end of days when we felt satisfied!

“It’s something we’ve been wanting to do for years and years, for several albums, but for time reasons - and time means money - so financial reasons meant we had to do it that way.

“We never really had enough to properly rehearse material as a whole band before we record them… you end up recording the drums, then fixing the drums, followed by bass and more layers.

“Since forever, it’s always been me recording alone, but this time our bass player Dick [Lövgren] was in there right next to me. I’ve never had a buddy in there - so it was good vibes!

“Over recent years, our guitarist Fredrik [Thordendal] has been collecting gear. He doesn’t drink or use his money for stupid shit like I do, so he actually has some money.

“We wanted to do this old-school in a sense, so we had six amps, six cabs all cranked… for the first time in a long while, it was one loud little room we had there!

“The main amps were the Mesa Boogie Dual Rectifier, I think, and a Marshall JCM800. Plus, there was an Orange/Matamp and another which wasn’t even a tube amp, like some rack thing.”

This one actually has different sounds on each song… It’s not all linear like we’ve done on most albums

Of all guitar amp brands, Orange might seem one of the least synonymous with the scooped metallic crunch Meshuggah are renowned for, but as Haake reveals, choosing different textures to serve each song rather than the album as a whole was paramount in making their eighth opus feel fresh and exciting.

“The beginning part of the last song, Into Decay, has this sound that’s really broken up - that’s the Orange, which we tweaked the hell out of so it would break up to the point where you could barely listen to it. Even though it’s kinda gone as we kick into the song, it’s still there…

“That’s another difference with this album: compared to Obzen, Koloss or most albums we’ve done, this one actually has different sounds on each song. It’s not all linear like we’ve done on most albums, with the same lead, rhythm, drum sounds where it’s all same, same.

“To some extent, I think that gives this album a little more life… there’s more differences. It’s not necessarily even what’s best for the song - it’s just not linear throughout.”