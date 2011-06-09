Today's Google logo is an interactive guitar for Les Paul's birthday

Image 1 of 5 Les Paul, NYC, 2008 (Image credit: Chad Batka/Corbis) Les Paul Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis) Les Paul in 1981 Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Corbis) Les Paul with Al DiMeola, 1981 Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis) Les Paul in 1996 Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Matthew Salacuse/Retna Ltd/Corbis) Les Paul in 2007

Google's ever-changing logo is, for the next 24 hours at least, an interactive guitar in honour of the late, great Les Paul who was born 96 years ago today (9 June 1915).

You can strum it with your mouse or play specific notes with your keyboard. You can even record your own ditty by clicking the compose button below the second 'g'.

If you're curious (via Google's blog), "the doodle was made with a combination of JavaScript, HTML5 Canvas (used in modern browsers to draw the guitar strings), CSS, Flash (for sound) and tools like the Google Font API, goo.gl and App Engine."

NOTE: On Google's homepage you'll need to be in 'classic' view to see the full size interactive logo above the search box.

(Via: Engadget)