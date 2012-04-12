THREE new Green Day albums on the way

Armstrong illustrates how much shelf space you'll need to house their next project

Billie Joe Armstrong has taken to Twitter to announce the arrival of three new Green Day albums, due September, November and January.

Posting on Twitter yesterday (11 April), the songwriter stated:

"Ok. Here's the deal. We're making a 3 album trilogy. Not 1. Not 2. But 3 albums. Called ¡UNO! ¡DOS! ¡TRE! Coming September November January"

A press release has since been made available on the Green Day website with more information, confirming that ¡Uno!, ¡Dos! and ¡Tre! will be released on 25 September, 13 November and 15 January (2013), respectively.

The punk trio, who began work on the albums in February of this year, told press:

"We are at the most prolific and creative time in our lives. This is the best music we've ever written, and the songs just keep coming.

"Instead of making one album, we are making a three album trilogy. Every song has the power and energy that represents Green Day on all emotional levels. We just can't help ourselves... We are going epic as f***!!