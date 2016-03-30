The story behind Fender's Jimi Hendrix Stratocaster signature guitar

Jimi Hendrix’s relationship with the Fender Stratocaster produced some of the greatest tones in history. Now, meet the guitar that aims to get you closer to his sound than ever...

Jimi Hendrix saved the Fender Strat’s arse in the late 60s. While contemporaries such as Jimmy Page, Jeff Beck and Paul Kossoff were all about the Les Paul Standard, Jimi reestablished the Stratocaster’s iconic status just as rock pioneer Buddy Holly and King Of The Surf Guitar Dick Dale had done years before.

The ironic twist is that southpaw Jimi couldn’t find a left-handed Strat so had to flip a right-handed model, and reverse the strings, to make it work. While he’s best known for the big headstock Olympic White Strat he abused at Woodstock in 1969, Jimi owned a various examples of Leo Fender’s iconic invention during his short but explosive career, including a favourite pre-CBS [so pre-1965] Sunburst model with a small headstock.